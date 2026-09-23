Assam: Kokrajhar court sentences man to 20 years for rape of minor

A Kokrajhar Special POCSO Court has sentenced 27-year-old Banez Uddin Sheikh to 20 years in prison for raping a minor girl, and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The court ordered that Sheikh will serve an additional six months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the case records, Sheikh, a resident of Binachara village in Kokrajhar district’s Fakiragram, allegedly contacted the girl over a mobile phone in 2025 using a false identity. He reportedly introduced himself as Jitu Rai and established a relationship with the minor.

Sheikh allegedly threatened to make the girl’s obscene photographs public on social media and used the threat to sexually assault her.

The girl’s family lodged an FIR at Fakiragram police station on December 24, 2025. Following the investigation and subsequent trial, the special court found Sheikh guilty and pronounced the sentence on Wednesday.

The Kokrajhar Special POCSO Court is also scheduled to hear final arguments in two separate rape cases involving Gulzar Ali and Rajkumar Rai on September 25.