A special court in Assam's Kokrajhar district has sentenced two men to life imprisonment after convicting them in separate cases of rape of minors under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The verdicts were pronounced on Tuesday, November 17 by the court of District and Sessions Judge Nurjamal Haque. Both cases were registered at Gossaigaon Police Station in Kokrajhar district.

The convicts have been identified as Khagen Mushahary (45), a resident of Sarabil Balapara under Gossaigaon subdivision, and Ainal Sheikh (61), a resident of Bhodeaguri in the same subdivision.

According to case details, Mushahary sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl on April 14, 2026. He allegedly lured the child while she was playing and took her to a room in his house, where he committed the offence.

After the child informed her family members about the incident, a case was registered at Gossaigaon Police Station under the POCSO Act (Case No. 26/26).

In the second case, Sheikh was accused of intercepting a 16-year-old girl on September 22, 2025, while she was on her way to her grandmother's house. He allegedly took her to a nearby teak plantation and raped her.

Following the completion of the trial in the two separate cases, the court found both men guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The judgments mark significant outcomes in two separate cases involving sexual offences against minors in Kokrajhar district.