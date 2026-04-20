Assam: Kokrajhar festival crowns Bwisagu trio amid tribute to late singer

Mamata Brahma from Tengapara in Kokrajhar district has been crowned Bwisagu Khungri, the top honour at the 28th Rongjali Bwisagu celebration. Bhumika Narzary of Bhalukjhora, also in Kokrajhar, took the title of Bwisagu Aijw, while Sabitri Brahma from Matiadol in Parbatjhora emerged as Bwisagu Sikhla.

The crowning took place on Sunday evening, April 19, capping a vibrant two-day event organised by the Kokrajhar Rongjali Bwisagu Celebration Committee.

The festival opened with committee president Supen Chandra Brahma hoisting the Bwisagu flag. Organisers paid a moving tribute to renowned Bodo singer Arun Narzary, who died on April 10. BTC MCLA Doneswar Goyary inaugurated the main pandal, and Pratibha Brahma, former chairman of Kokrajhar Municipal Board, released a souvenir.

Competitions stole the show, from the traditional Bwisagu-Khungri contest to art and literary events for students and youth. Troupes from across Kokrajhar lit up the stage in dokhna-jwmgra, gamsa, and aronai, showcasing Bodo heritage and fostering community spirit.

The event underlined Bwisagu's role in preserving Bodo culture amid growing youth participation.