Kokrajhar Government College has been officially upgraded to Kokrajhar University on July 22.

The Kokrajhar University Act, 2024, received the assent of the Governor of Assam on 15th March 2024 and has been notified as an Act.

Confirming the same, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X handle and wrote, "The all round development of BTR is our persistent effort and quality education forms the base of such development. The upgradation of Kokrajhar Govt College to University will enhance quality of education by several notches and bolster research & development in key subjects."

Earlier this month, Bodoland University in Kokrajhar district of Assam has launched a groundbreaking course designed to empower non-literate farmers, marking a significant step towards inclusive education and rural development.



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Recognizing the unique challenges faced by farmers who have never attended school, the university has developed a program tailored to meet their specific needs. This course aims to bridge the educational gap by offering practical, hands-on training in vital agricultural techniques, crop management, soil health, and modern farming technologies.

In addition to agricultural skills, the course includes modules on financial literacy and market linkage strategies, providing a comprehensive toolkit to improve participants' livelihoods and economic well-being. The curriculum covers diverse topics such as pearl cultivation, vermicomposting, biogas production from cow dung, making areca nut plates, bio-floc fish farming, mushroom cultivation, value-added food product production, plant tissue culture, and beekeeping.