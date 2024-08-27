The District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, Pradeep Kr Dwivedi, has issued an urgent prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS to maintain peace and public tranquillity in the district.

The order is effective immediately across Kokrajhar.

The measures aim to prevent any potential unrest and ensure the smooth functioning of daily life. The prohibitions include processions, demonstrations, or blockades on National Highways without prior permission from authorities, unauthorised entry or crowding within 100 meters of the District Commissioner's office, and assembly of five or more persons in public places, including National Highways, without permission.

Additionally, any kind of procession, protest meeting, or rally without prior approval from the competent authority, public meetings, rallies, or demonstrations in public places without permission, and financial collections, forceful subscriptions, roadside collections, and extortion from any person, business establishment, or office are prohibited.



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Carrying or displaying weapons, including arms, lathis, sharp instruments, and other lethal items in public places, the use of loudspeakers without permission, gherao of any person, office premises, or godowns, and writing or posting posters on government buildings, walls, or roads are also strictly prohibited.

Executive Magistrates, police officials, and paramilitary forces on duty, along with individuals with valid tickets at railway stations, bus stations, and tempo stands, are exempted from these prohibitions.

This ex-parte order will remain in force until further notice. Violators will face prosecution under relevant legal provisions.

Issued under the authority of the District Magistrate, the order is intended to safeguard the peace and security of Kokrajhar district and ensure a peaceful environment for all residents.