Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), on March 28 said that the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital and Nursing College will be formally inaugurated by PM Modi on 14 April 2023.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Boro wrote, "Today, held a joint inspection of the Kokrajhar Medical College & Hospital & Nursing College along with Hon'ble ministers Shri

@keshab_mahanta & Shri UG Brahma to evaluate its progress & completion status in preparation for its formal inauguration by Hon'ble PM on 14 April 2023."

Today, held a joint inspection of the Kokrajhar Medical College & Hospital & Nursing College along with Hon'ble ministers Shri @keshab_mahanta & Shri UG Brahma to evaluate its progress & completion status in preparation for its formal inauguration by Hon'ble PM on 14 April, 2023. pic.twitter.com/FBmppmJBv4 — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) March 28, 2023

"The ongoing work is progressing well, & upon its completion, our BTR region will soon have access to adequate healthcare facilities in the days to come. MLA Lawrence Islary, Health & Family Welfare EM Arup Kr. Dey Principal Secy, Govt. of BTR were also present during the visit."

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The ongoing work is progressing well, & upon its completion, our BTR region will soon have access to adequate healthcare facilities in the days to come.



MLA Lawrence Islary, Health & Family Welfare EM Arup Kr. Dey Principal Secy, Govt. of BTR were also present during the visit. pic.twitter.com/8p0XhcAQtk — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) March 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the CEM also attended the Open Session of 7th Annual Conference of Chirang District Committee, UPPL held at Koila Moila, Nichima today.

Addressed our committed party workers & encouraged them to work towards strengthening the party and furthering its principles & vision.

The event was attended by state Cabinet Minister UG Brahma, Dy CEM Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, MLA Lawrence Islary,EM Ranjit Basumatary, MCLA & UPPL GS (A) Madhav Chetry, MCLA Amar Basumatary, Pratibha Brahma, other leaders and functionaries of the party were present.