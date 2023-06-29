Kokrajhar MP Naba Sarania expressed his opposition to the recent delimitation of constituencies on June 29. In a media interaction, Sarania called for a reconsideration of the constituency delimitation process.

Furthermore, he criticized the alleged decision by Bodoland University to accept MPhil and PhD theses only in the English language. Sarania argued that indigenous languages should be given equal importance.

Sarania remarked, "The decision taken by Bodoland University is not right. This decision should be abolished. We will openly ask the vice chancellor, who is our governor since it falls under our constituency, to dismiss this decision. Whether it's Assamese or Bodo language, it should be used. Academically, there is room for improvement, and that should have been the focus. Imposing the English language suddenly, without grooming our students from the primary level, would be unfair to them. It also undermines the importance of regional languages. We will do everything necessary to stop this decision."

Additionally, Sarania criticized interstate syndicates and called for their eradication. He emphasized the need for concrete evidence to expose any elements working against India, urging people to provide authentic proof to take action against such syndicates.

Speaking about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the MP revealed plans for the BJP, UPPL, and BPF parties to contest together.

Sarania stated, "This time, BJP, UPPL, and BPF will be together. They will try 200 per cent to defeat Naba Sarania, not just 100 per cent. To win the Kokrajhar constituency, we are formulating every possible strategy. In the coming days, we aim to bring at least 50 MPs from different parts of Northeast to support Naba Sarania. My faith is that there will be 20 for sure, and among them will be Kokrajhar."