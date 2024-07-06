The Kokrajhar police successfully apprehended two individuals, Pradip Mahto and Mukesh Chaudhary from Bongaigaon, who are involved in the production and distribution of adulterated liquor. The arrests were made on June 5, following a targeted operation.

The duo, now in police custody, were brought to the Kokrajhar police station, where a case has been registered against them under Kokrajhar PS Case ref No.147/2024 U/S 120(B), 270/472/307/328 IPC RW Sec 53(1)(a) of the Assam Excise Act.

The arrests come after a significant operation on June 23, when a team from the Guwahati Excise Department, in collaboration with Kokrajhar police, raided an illicit liquor factory in Samarpur under the jurisdiction of Bismuri sub-police station, located near National Highway 31 (C) in Kokrajhar district.

The raid was part of a broader effort to dismantle networks producing and distributing adulterated alcohol in the region.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Manipur on July 8: Congress