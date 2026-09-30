Assam: Kokrajhar Police recover 14 cattle, apprehend 4 in overnight operations
Kokrajhar Police recovered 14 cattle and apprehended four people in overnight operations in Gossaigaon and Bogribari. The action, flagged by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, was presented as part of continued vigilance by Assam Police.
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Story highlights
- Operations were carried out overnight in Gossaigaon and Bogribari areas
- Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the development in an X post
- Police described the action as part of continued vigilance across the district
Kokrajhar Police recovered 14 cattle and apprehended four persons in separate cases during overnight operations in Gossaigaon and Bogribari, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
In a post on X, Sarma said the operations were conducted by Kokrajhar Police as part of continued vigilance.
“A wrong turn can bring you face-to-face with the law,” Sarma said, adding that Assam Police remained alert “day and night”.
Sarma did not provide further details about the cases or the identities of those apprehended.
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