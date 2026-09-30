Assam: Kokrajhar Police recover 14 cattle, apprehend 4 in overnight operations

Kokrajhar Police recovered 14 cattle and apprehended four persons in separate cases during overnight operations in Gossaigaon and Bogribari, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a post on X, Sarma said the operations were conducted by Kokrajhar Police as part of continued vigilance.

“A wrong turn can bring you face-to-face with the law,” Sarma said, adding that Assam Police remained alert “day and night”.

Sarma did not provide further details about the cases or the identities of those apprehended.



