Assam: Kokrajhar sisters win gold, earn national school games selection

Two sisters from Kokrajhar, Smriti Basumatary and Sinaithi Basumatary, have brought recognition to Assam after securing gold medals at the CBSE National Taekwondo Championship and earning selection for the 70th National School Games 2026.

The sisters competed in the Under-19 category at the CBSE National Taekwondo Championship, held in Panipat, Haryana, from September 19 to 24. Both won gold in their respective events.

Their performances earned them selection to represent Assam at the 70th National School Games, scheduled to be held in Ranchi from November 26 to 30.

Smriti and Sinaithi are from Depot Road in Kokrajhar town in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). They have been actively pursuing Taekwondo and competing at school-level events.

Their achievement has sparked celebrations in Kokrajhar and across the BTR, while also highlighting the growing participation of young athletes from Assam in national-level competitions.