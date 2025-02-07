The 6th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), located in Ranighuli, Kokrajhar, Assam, arrested an illegal mining mafia along with a dumper loaded with stones, near India-Bhutan border.

Acting on secret information received by the Border Out Post (BOP) Shashipur, the personnel carried out an operation around 8 kilometers towards India from the India-Bhutan pillar number 171/5, in the Balajan village-Tipkai River area.

During the patrol, one illegal mining mafia was arrested with a dumper loaded with stones.

The illegal dumper and the mafia were handed over to the Forest Range Office, Koila Moila, for further action.

The 6th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal has successfully curbed the illegal activities of smugglers through constant patrolling and vigilance in the Indian forest areas along the India-Bhutan border.