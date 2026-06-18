Assam: Kokrajhar woman accused of poisoning husband, family alleges inaction despite complaint

A woman has been accused of allegedly poisoning her husband in Kokrajhar district, leading to his death during treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati, according to allegations made by the deceased’s family.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Brahma, a resident of Maibong Nagar in Kokrajhar. He died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Health City Hospital in Guwahati.

According to reports, Rakesh Brahma allegedly fell critically ill after consuming food that his family claims had been laced with poison. He was initially admitted to MRM Hospital in Kokrajhar and later shifted to Assam Hospital in Bongaigaon for advanced treatment. As his condition deteriorated further, he was referred to Guwahati, where he succumbed during treatment.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that his wife, Sayoni Pal Brahma, was responsible for administering the poison.

Rakesh Brahma’s mother, Parbati Brahma, stated that she had earlier lodged a complaint at Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station seeking intervention and justice following the alleged incident. However, she claimed that no action was taken on the complaint.

The family has further alleged that the accused acted on suspicion that her husband was involved in an extramarital relationship.

The incident has triggered concern in the locality and drawn attention to the circumstances surrounding the death. Authorities are yet to officially confirm the allegations, and further investigation is awaited