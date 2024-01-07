In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the tranquility of Assam's Golaghat district was shattered by a horrific accident following a head on collision between a passenger bus and a coal-laden truck.

The incident occurred near Balijan at Dergaon on National Highway 37, a crucial artery connecting Guwahati city with Upper Assam. The bus, carrying 49 passengers, was en route to the revered Tilinga temple in Tinsukia district when it met with a horrific accident killing 12 and injuring more than 30 others.

Eyewitness accounts and police reports suggest that the coal truck, originating from Margherita, was hurtling towards Guwahati at an alarming speed. In a devastating turn of events, it collided head-on with the bus, resulting in the immediate loss of 12 lives, including both drivers, and leaving over 37 others with injuries of varying severity. Among the deceased were five women and a minor boy, with several passengers hailing from Bharalukhuwa village in Golaghat.

The local community, plunged into rescue mode, worked alongside authorities to transport the injured to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. Amidst the chaos, critical cases emerged, with four to five individuals fighting for their lives, and two succumbing to their injuries upon arrival at the medical facility.

The aftermath of the accident has been marked by grief and a clamor for accountability. Allegations have surfaced regarding the negligence of road safety measures, particularly during ongoing construction work on the highway. It was reported that due to repairs, vehicles were directed to use one side of the divider, creating a perilous situation exacerbated by the absence of adequate signage and the dense morning fog.

In response to this tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, offering Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and President Draupadi Murmu extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

As the community mourns, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti has pointed fingers at the illegally operated coal-laden truck as the main culprit behind the horrific incident. This accusation underscores the broader issues of road safety and the enforcement of traffic regulations, particularly concerning heavy vehicles. The demand for justice and preventative measures echoes through the state, hoping to avert such tragedies in the future.

Also read : Assam: Bajali youth takes innovative approach for pollution-free picnic, rides bullock cart