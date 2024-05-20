A young girl from Assam’s Dergaon brought glory to the state by winning the Miss Category at the Mr and Miss Global India Sunshine 2024 Modeling Competition held in Goa.

Her victory at the event marks a significant achievement at the all-India level.

Kristina has been modelling since she was a young child, and she has put a lot of effort into her preparation for this national competition. She has established her reputation in the modelling profession by showcasing her talent in a number of states, such as Mumbai, Goa, and Arunachal Pradesh. Her devotion and diligence have paid off; she now has the title and her hometown is proud of her.

In 2022, Kristina made her modelling debut at a Dergaon local event. She has since taken part in numerous district- and state-level modelling competitions, receiving multiple awards in the process. Her family and the people of Dergaon have been delighted by her success.

She started preparing for modeling in 2022 from a show in Dergaon itself following which she participated in many other modeling competitions across the state. She represented the state in the traditional round wearing mekhela chador, japi and the Assam Map in her attire. Along with her, there were 16 other participants from Assam in the event.

Assam's and other aspiring models find encouragement in Kristina's success story, which shows what can be accomplished with perseverance and hard effort.

