The Assam Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 16 announced a series of transformative decisions, encompassing critical areas such as community representation, education reforms, and land settlement. The Cabinet's decisions reflect a commitment to inclusivity and socio-cultural sensitivity.

One of the standout decisions involves the State Government's intention to submit a proposal to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. This proposal seeks the inclusion of 'Biate' as a distinct entry, while simultaneously advocating for the exclusion of 'Biate, Biete' from the existing list under "7. Any Kuki Tribes including" (as specified in entry 7 of "Part II-ASSAM-I-In the autonomous districts of Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills") in the Schedule to the Constitution (ST) Order, 1950, as amended.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced the approval of the creation of the Khasi-Jaintia Development Council, aimed at addressing the specific needs and concerns of the Khasi and Jaintia communities. The move is expected to enhance community representation and foster development tailored to the unique requirements of these groups.

The Cabinet approved the settlement of land in favor of 3,576 indigenous, landless families across Morigaon, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Darrang, Tinsukia, and Dhemaji districts under Mission Basundhara 2.0. This initiative aligns with the government's commitment to ensuring the welfare and livelihoods of indigenous communities.

To streamline the recruitment process for Graduate and Post Graduate Teachers, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Assam Secondary Education (Government Schools) Service Rules and the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Service Rules. The reforms aim to maintain an optimum pupil-teacher ratio, ensuring effective academic support and preventing adverse effects on academic activities in Provincialized/Government Schools.

In a groundbreaking move, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, Assam (AHSEC) will be merged to form the 'Assam State School Education Board' (ASSEB). This consolidation is intended to enhance the development, regulation, and supervision of the standards and quality of school education in the state.

The Cabinet also addressed concerns related to the uninterrupted supply of food grains allocated under the National Food Security Act 2013. Modifications to the Standard Operating Procedure were approved to streamline the allocation, lifting, transportation, and distribution of commodities.

Furthermore, the government aims to promote electric vehicles by providing a 2 percentage point reduction in the existing tax rate on Motor Vehicle Tax (non-Transport) for citizens purchasing EVs until March 31, 2025.