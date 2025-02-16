The sacred grounds of Bordeurigaon Kundimama (Deosal) in Lakhimpur district echoed with devotion as Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the newly constructed Bordeurigaon "Kundiku" (Deosal) House.

The occasion also marked the 400-year jubilee celebration of the revered site, drawing a large gathering of devotees and dignitaries.

Addressing the event, Sonowal emphasised the need to preserve and promote Assam’s indigenous heritage. Bowing in reverence before the presiding deity, he highlighted the Deori community’s historical significance, calling their traditions an essential part of India's cultural fabric.

"The Deori community, one of Assam's ancient indigenous groups, has enriched the national heritage with its deep-rooted history. We cannot envision the present and future without acknowledging our past. It is imperative that the younger generation remains connected to their glorious traditions," Sonowal stated.

Turning his focus to tourism, the minister underscored the importance of developing spiritual tourism in Lakhimpur, drawing parallels with India’s iconic Maha Kumbh Mela.

"Maha Kumbh Mela sets the pace for development of religious tourism in Assam," Sonowal said. "Religious tourism can drive Assam’s cultural and economic growth. Kundimama should become a prime destination for spiritual seekers," he urged.

Sonowal also called for a mindset of self-discipline and resilience, stating that true progress comes through perseverance rather than competition driven by jealousy or arrogance.

"In today's competitive world, hard work is the only way forward. However, this is not a struggle driven by jealousy, hatred, or arrogance. It is a journey of self-discipline, learning, and perseverance. We must draw inspiration from the great sages and leaders of our past to make Assam a shining presence on India's map. The Deori community, known for its discipline, tolerance, and diligence, must harness these virtues to contribute actively towards building a self-reliant and prosperous India under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Highlighting the importance of environmental preservation, Sonowal stressed that spirituality and nature conservation go hand in hand. "As a part of nature, we must work towards the well-being of all living beings. Only then can we ensure a clean and sustainable environment. Our ancestors emphasised the significance of preserving nature, and today, our Prime Minister has formulated powerful policies to drive India's growth on the global stage. Witnessing the worldwide recognition of his leadership fills us with pride. The youth of the Deori community must embrace this vision and actively participate in India's development. To succeed, we must be competitive and work hard," Sonowal encouraged.

As part of the visit, Sonowal laid the foundation stone for multiple projects under the Deori Autonomous Council, reinforcing the government’s commitment to the region’s development.

Several prominent leaders attended the event, including MP Ranjit Dutta (Sonitpur Lok Sabha Constituency), MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan (Bihpuria), MLA Naba Kumar Doley (Dhakuakhana), former MLAs Debananda Hazarika and Kesharam Bora, and Chief Executive Member of Deori Autonomous Council, Bhairav Deori.