A 22-year-old construction worker was found dead near a roadside drain in Chimpu's Saturday Market area on Tuesday night, with police arresting a local car wash operator in connection with the killing.

Prabash Doley, originally from Misamora village in Dhemaji district, Assam, was discovered murdered close to an under-construction building near the Bharat Petroleum outlet. The victim had been temporarily staying in Sood Village, Naharlagun, while working as a labourer in the area.

Police arrested Tai John, 26, who operates the 7 Brothers Car Wash near the crime scene. The suspect, from Rakso village in Kra Daadi district, was taken into custody from his residence located directly opposite where the murder occurred.

"Despite initial resistance, he was taken into custody using minimal force and in accordance with legal procedure," police stated in their official report.

The killing appears to have stemmed from a dispute over noise levels from ongoing construction work in the area. Investigators believe an argument escalated between the two men before turning fatal.

Following a written complaint from the victim's uncle, Nandeswar Doley, Chimpu Police Station registered the case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A senior police team immediately responded to the scene where Doley's body was recovered from the drainage area.

Forensic experts from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Banderdewa conducted a thorough examination of the crime scene. They collected biological and physical evidence, including what police believe to be the murder weapon and blood-stained materials, all documented through the eSakshya digital evidence system.

The victim's body has been sent to R.K. Mission Hospital for post-mortem examination. Several eyewitnesses have come forward and are assisting police with their inquiries.

This incident highlights growing tensions in rapidly developing areas of the capital region, where construction activities often create friction between workers and local residents over noise and disruption.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police have assured the public that "all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a fair and thorough investigation" as the case proceeds through the legal system.