In a tragic incident in Assam, a forester lost his life due to the lack of knowledge of forest guards on how to fire a gun. Ghankanta Das and Gopal Saikia, two forest guards from the Dharamtul regional forest officer's office, were attacked by wild elephant when they failed to shoot the wild animal. The attack left one seriously injured and the other dead.

The incident occurred on March 4 when a man named Adeep Konwar from Dahali in Nellie, Morigaon, was killed by a wild elephant from the Sonaikusi forest area. Upon receiving the news, three forest guards from the Dharamtul forest office went to chase the elephant. However, due to their lack of knowledge on how to fire a gun, two forest guards were badly injured in the attack of the elephant.

The family of the deceased forester claimed that the incident could have been avoided if the forest guards were trained properly in handling firearms. They alleged that Ghankanta Das, who passed away while being taken to GMCH in Guwahati, could not make a single blow despite having a friend in his hand.

This unfortunate incident highlights the need for proper training of forest guards to handle firearms, especially in areas where wild animals pose a threat to human life. It is imperative that the authorities take immediate action to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.