The Gauhati High Court, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the use of pesticides in vegetables that eventually enter the food cycle, observed that Assam does not have a system for immediate detection of the presence of pesticides in vegetables and other farm produce. The court had earlier requested the commissioner of food safety and drugs administration in Assam, Abhijit Baruah, to be present during the hearing. The top health and family welfare department official of Assam was present on April 11, as the court took up the issue for hearing. The Assam government is reportedly in talks with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to procure equipment to help test farm produce for the presence of pesticides.

In February, the high court had directed concerned departments to inspect vegetables imported into Guwahati before they entered the market and were sold to citizens. Advocate Seema Bhuyan had filed the PIL in the high court, alleging that the food products in Assam, including vegetables and crops, had excessive contamination of pesticides and heavy materials that are injurious to human health. The court issued a set of guidelines related to the use of pesticides in vegetables, directing various departments, including agriculture, forensics, and health, to take adequate measures for inspecting the vegetables.

Last month, a central task force visited Assam's Goalpara for checking the indiscriminate use of pesticides and chemicals, interacting with the Agriculture Development Officers (ADO) of the district. The team visited pesticide retail dealers in several places and held an awareness meeting with dealers and retailers on the indiscriminate use of pesticides and proper documentation for selling pesticides at local markets. They also discussed the usage of pesticides in fields with farmers. The central and district task force jointly checked fertilizer shops for indiscriminate use of pesticides and chemicals, informing them to sell and use pesticides as per Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC) norms.