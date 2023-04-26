Sanjoy Das, a 33-year-old boy from Dibrugarh has entered his name in the International Book of Records by achieving 26 certificates in 24 hours.

Sanjoy Das is a Btech and MBA graduate and presently working in the IT Sector (Infosys Limited) in Bangalore.

Sanjoy Das created the world record for Maximum Online Management Certificates in 24 hours. He also enlisted his name in India Book of Records and Assam Book of Records by achieving 26 certificates in just 24 hours.

International Book of Records took to Twitter and announced the good news. "The World Record of "MAXIMUM ONLINE MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATES ACHIEVED IN A 24 HOURS" was achieved by SANJOY DAS on 29th March 2023 from Dibrugarh (Assam) India. He achieved 26 management-related certificates from various institutes in 24 hours and has set a new world record for the International Book of Records".

"I have been researching about this record for a very long time. After doing a survey I got to know there is a record of achieving 33 certificates in 10 days at the state-level record. But only the international book of record has this record. Then I started planning to create the record both at national and international levels. On March 29, I started my work at 3.30 AM. The main thing was to get a course and get 80 per cent in every course and then we could get an instant certificate. And by 11, I got a total of 26 certificates. Then I applied for the records next day", said Das.