Not letting up their drive against corruption, the sleuths of Directorate Vigilance & Anti Corruption on Saturday arrested a drug inspector in Assam’s Jorhat on bribery charges.

The accused, identified as Jahnabi Kalita, was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting bribe money.

According to the anti-corruption wing, Kalita had demanded money for issuing a licence to the complainant for starting a pharmacy.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “Smt Jahnabi Kalita, Inspector of Drugs Jorhat has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for issuing a Licence to the complainant for starting a Pharmacy.”

Smt Jahnabi Kalita, Inspector of Drugs Jorhat has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for issuing a Licence to the complainant for starting a Pharmacy. pic.twitter.com/r697uisw7J — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) September 17, 2022

Earlier this month, a team of officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption arrested the assistant Block Development Officer (BDO) cum Secretary of the Dhula Gaon Panchayat in Darrang district of Assam on the charge of accepting bribe.

The arrested assistant BDO has been identified as Sujit Thakuria. He had demanded money for passing a bill.