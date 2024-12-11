The All Assam Lahar Karmakar community has renewed its demand for inclusion in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list, citing prolonged exclusion despite previous recognition through a Gazette notification issued by the Government of India.

During a press conference held at the Dhubri District Working Journalists Union's office on Wednesday, Sudhanya Karmakar, president of the All Assam Lahar Karmakar Association, emphasized the urgency of addressing the community's plight. He pointed out that while the Lahar (Kamar) Karmakar community was officially recognized in a Gazette notification dated September 13, 1993, their removal from the OBC list in 1997 has left many members, particularly potters and other workers, in a vulnerable position.

Association secretary Anukul Karmakar revealed that between 30,000 and 40,000 members of the community remain without caste certificates, barring them from accessing government benefits and opportunities. "This lack of documentation has caused immense hardships, denying our people the chance to benefit from reservation policies and government schemes," he said.

He further highlighted the impact on the community's educational and professional prospects, with many members unable to pursue higher education or secure employment due to their exclusion from the OBC list. "This is not merely an administrative oversight but a significant setback to the socio-economic advancement of our community," Anukul Karmakar stated.

To amplify their concerns, the Lahar Karmakar community has organized a large public meeting on December 15 at Pradhani Ground in Golakganj, Dhubri district. The gathering aims to bring together community leaders and supporters to appeal to the state government for prompt action.