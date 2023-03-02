In Lakhimpur's Bihpuria, a businessman has been robbed of Rs 2.5 lakh at knifepoint on March 2.

According to the reports, the crime was committed by five suspects, who rode bicycles and cars.

In the Amguri neighbourhood in Bihpuria, the tragedy happened close to the Trinayan Temple.

Sujit Paul, the victim, reportedly owns and runs a cosmetics company.

Following his weekly collection in the neighbourhoods of Laluk and Bangalmara, he was being pursued by a car and a two-wheeled vehicle as he returned to Bihpuria.

The victim told the reporters that the robbers stopped his car by putting another four-wheeler in the middle of the street and fled with 2.5 lakh in cash.

Police have arrived at the scene and are conducting an investigation.

Another incident occurred on the night of March 2 in the Kokrajhar area when a home helper sedated a woman and her husband before robbing them of cash and gold jewellery.

The event happened in the neighbourhood of Bidhanpalli New Colony.

The victims, Ranjit Mandal and Jayshree Mandal are currently being monitored by doctors in Kokrajhar.

On the other hand, Sandhya Das, a housekeeper, is currently missing.

Regarding the incident, a complaint was submitted.