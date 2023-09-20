A Lat Mandal in the Lakhimpur district of Assam was detained on graft charges after allegedly demanding money, according to reports that surfaced on Wednesday (September 20).

Hemendra Bora, a Lakhimpur district employee who works in Tinikunia, has been identified as the Lat Mandal.

The accused allegedly sought Rs. 1 lakh from a property mutation applicant in order to complete the applicant's name registration.

It has been discovered that Bora first paid 50% of the requested amount by UPI, and that subsequently, when he was en route to pay another 50%, the police detained him on suspicion of bribery.

The Junior Assistant at the Sarupeta Revenue Circle office was caught last week in the act of seeking Rs 25,000 in bribes.

The junior assistant was identified as Choukat Ali. He allegedly requested a bribe in order to process the complainant's request for authorization to sell his land.

A trap was set at the Circle Officer's office when the complainant went to the anti-corruption cell to request the required legal action against the public worker described above. Choukat Ali was detained after he accepted Rs 4,000 from the complainant as part of the bribe that was sought.

The corrupt officer was detained, and a case has been filed under Section 7(a) of the 1988 Prevention of Corruption Act with the ACB P.S. Case No. 70/2023.