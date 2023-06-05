In a remarkable display of responsiveness and concern for student safety, MLA Manab Deka from Lakhimpur wasted no time in addressing a pressing issue raised by a young girl named Gayatri Barua. Her heartfelt message conveyed the urgent need for street lights outside North Lakhimpur College, emphasizing the safety concerns faced by students when traveling at night. What followed was an exemplary demonstration of leadership and the power of social media in facilitating positive change.

Gayatri Barua took to Twitter to share her apprehensions about the lack of adequate lighting near the college premises, particularly in the college chariali area. As a common student who had not yet completed her HS Final year exam, Gayatri understood the significance of proper illumination to ensure the safety and security of students, especially young women. She reached out to MLA Manab Deka in a Twitter message, whose swift response and immediate action left her pleasantly surprised.

MLA Manab Deka, recognizing the immense potential of social media as a platform for communication, connection, and change, took Gayatri's plea to heart. He emphasized the pivotal role played by digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in bridging the gap between politicians and the public. Acknowledging the challenges faced by individuals in directly reaching out to elected representatives, MLA Manab Deka stressed the importance of utilizing social media to voice concerns and seek assistance.

Speaking to India Today NE, MLA Manab Deka highlighted the significant role of social media in connecting with people and emphasized the importance of politicians utilizing it effectively. He stated, "Social media plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between politicians and the public. People often struggle to obtain our contact numbers or face difficulty in reaching out to us directly. As a result, they turn to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to establish a connection. I make it a point to assist individuals who seek help or voice their concerns through these interactive apps. If I am unable to provide assistance, I ensure to communicate it directly."



MLA Manab Deka further emphasized the utility of social media for politicians, especially considering their frequent travel commitments. He elaborated, "As politicians, we often find it challenging for people to reach us physically due to our extensive travel schedules. Hence, social media proves to be an invaluable tool for communication. It offers a vast platform where we can actively engage with the public, not just by posting updates but also by seeking and extending help. Personally, I make it a priority to reply to every message and explore how I can assist individuals through social media connections."

Speaking to India Today NE, Gayatri Barua expressed her gratitude for the assistance she received from MLA Manab Deka. She stated, "I am extremely pleased with the support provided by MLA Manab Deka. As a common student who has not yet completed my HS Final year exam, I reside in the college chariali area. Unfortunately, the road in this area lacks proper street lighting, which poses a safety threat to girls and women. In an effort to address this issue, I took to Facebook and requested MLA Manab Deka to install street lights."

Gayatri Barua further shared her surprise at the swift response, stating, "To my astonishment, within 24 hours, MLA Manab Deka arranged for the installation of street lights as requested. I am immensely grateful to MLA Manab Deka for his prompt action and genuine concern. It is rare to find politicians who are as helpful and responsive as Manab Deka."