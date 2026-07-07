Assam: Lakhimpur police bust suspected fake currency racket, six detained

Lakhimpur Police have achieved a major breakthrough in their crackdown on an alleged counterfeit currency racket with the detention of six suspects and the seizure of suspected Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 3 lakh during coordinated raids in the district, officials said on Tuesday, July 7.

According to police, the operation was carried out at multiple locations under the jurisdiction of Laluk Police Station following specific intelligence inputs indicating that a group of individuals from the Balijan and Balitika areas had been allegedly engaged in the manufacture and circulation of counterfeit Indian currency.

The six detained have been identified as Abdul Razak, Riyaz Uddin, Imran Hussain, Rajibul Haque, Muksadul Alom and Motibur Rahman.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the suspects were allegedly part of a larger network involved in producing counterfeit currency and distributing it across Assam as well as other parts of the country.

During searches, police recovered suspected counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 1 lakh from the residence of Abdul Razak in Balijan and another Rs 2 lakh worth of suspected counterfeit notes from the residence of Motibur Rahman in Balitika.

Although searches were conducted at other premises linked to the accused, no additional counterfeit currency was recovered. Investigators suspect that some incriminating materials may have been concealed or removed before the raids.

Police further stated that the accused allegedly maintained links with several associates based in North Lakhimpur and Bihpuria, indicating the existence of a wider inter-district network. The racket is suspected to have targeted unsuspecting individuals by offering counterfeit currency at discounted rates to generate illegal profits.

Officials described the activities of the group as a serious threat to the country's economic security and financial stability.

A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions relating to the manufacture, possession and circulation of counterfeit currency, along with charges of criminal conspiracy.

Police sources said the investigation remains underway to identify additional individuals connected to the racket and to trace the full extent of the network.

Laluk Police have assured that stringent legal action will be taken against all those found involved as efforts continue to dismantle the alleged counterfeit currency syndicate.