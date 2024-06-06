Lakhimpur police have announced a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of Sunil Gogoi. The announcement, made on June 6 by the Superintendent of Police, guarantees anonymity for informants to ensure their safety.

According to the official statement residents with information have been urged to contact the police at 6026900825. The case, registered under Dhakuakhana PS Case No-39/24, involves charges under sections 120(B), 302, 201, and 34 of the IPC. Sunil Gogoi, the victim, was the son of the late Lakhen Gogoi from Sapotia Chetia Gaon village in Lakhimpur, Assam.

Sunil Gogoi, a contractor with the Jal Jeevan Mission, was killed and his body set on fire near his home in Dhakuakhana, North Lakhimpur. His decapitated and partially burnt remains were discovered on June 1 night. Gogoi had left his home that evening, reportedly in search of a frog, and his belongings, including a machete and a bamboo stick, were found at the scene.

Authorities suspect the murder might be linked to Gogoi's recent role in the arrest of corrupt executive engineer Jayanta Kumar Goswami. Gogoi had filed a complaint that led to Goswami's arrest by the anti-corruption department, suggesting a possible motive behind the crime.