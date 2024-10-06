Assam’s Minister for Public Health Engineering, Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, Jayanta Mallabaruah, inaugurated Lakhipur as a co-district on Saturday at a ceremony held at Sadbhavna Bhawan, Fulertol, Lakhipur. The move is seen as a major step toward promoting balanced regional development in the state.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya, Udharbond MLA Mihir Kanti Shom, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav, and Lakhipur’s Co-District Commissioner Dhrubajyoti Pathak.

Speaking at the ceremony, Guardian Minister Mallabaruah highlighted the Assam government’s dedication to ensuring the development of both the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys. He noted that the creation of the co-district in Lakhipur is part of the government’s broader vision to guarantee equal growth across the state.

“Assam’s development is incomplete without the Barak Valley,” Mallabaruah stated. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are working to ensure that every region receives the attention it deserves. The inauguration of Lakhipur as a co-district is a key step in achieving this goal.”

Mallabaruah also credited Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai for his persistent efforts in making the co-district status a reality. "MLA Kaushik Rai’s dedication has been instrumental in this achievement. His vision for Lakhipur’s future is commendable," he added.

Rai expressed his gratitude to the Assam government for supporting Lakhipur’s growth, calling the day "historic" for the region.

Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya echoed these sentiments, applauding the government for its commitment to ensuring development reaches every corner of the state. He also praised Rai’s efforts in securing the co-district status for Lakhipur.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav emphasised the administrative significance of Lakhipur’s new status, stating that it will improve governance and service delivery in the area. He pledged to work closely with local officials to implement various developmental initiatives.