Assam: Lakhipur Forest Division intensifies crackdown on illegal timber trade, conducts major seizure in raid

Acting on directives issued by Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, the Lakhipur Forest Division has intensified enforcement measures against illegal timber trade and related activities across the region.

As part of the ongoing drive, the Forest Department conducted a sudden enforcement operation at Jaleswar Market in Goalpara district targeting suspected illegal timber activities.

The operation was led by Lakhipur Regional Forest Officer Maupran Gayan and involved inspections across multiple timber shops operating in the market area. During the raid, officials seized a substantial quantity of sawn timber suspected to be linked to unauthorised trade.

According to forest officials, the total volume of timber seized during the operation is estimated at approximately 80 cubic feet (CFT).

The enforcement action follows recent directions issued by Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who had called for strict measures across the state against illegal timber trade, unauthorised sawmills and activities contributing to the destruction of forest resources.

Officials stated that the Lakhipur Forest Division has stepped up field-level enforcement to implement these directives and strengthen monitoring mechanisms in vulnerable areas.

The Forest Department further informed that similar operations will continue across different parts of Lakhipur in the coming days with the objective of curbing illegal timber trade and ensuring protection of forest resources.