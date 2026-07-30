Assam: Lakhs of geo bags lie unused in Palasbari as erosion ravages riverbanks

Lakhs of geo bags procured for riverbank protection have reportedly been lying unused for years at the Water Resources Department’s inspection bungalow premises near Simina Chowk in Assam’s Kamrup district, even as erosion continues to threaten several areas along the Brahmaputra.

Local residents alleged that around 2.5 lakh geo bags and other erosion-control materials have remained stacked in the open at Chulikata for nearly two to three years. With weeds and vegetation growing around the stockpile, concerns have been raised that materials worth crores of rupees could deteriorate before being put to use.

The issue has triggered criticism, particularly as riverbank erosion continues to affect vulnerable stretches in Simina, Guimara and Gumi under the Palasbari constituency. Residents questioned why the materials have not been deployed despite the recurring erosion threatening homes, agricultural land and other infrastructure.

Locals alleged that the prolonged storage reflected poor planning and inadequate management by the authorities. They said the geo bags could have been used to strengthen vulnerable riverbanks at a time when several areas urgently require protective measures.

The erosion-control works along the Palasbari-Gumi stretch were earlier undertaken under an Asian Development Bank-assisted project by Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited. Residents, however, claimed that the large stock of geo bags remained unattended despite the continuing erosion in the region.

Calling for immediate intervention, locals urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Water Resources Department to ensure accountability and deploy the materials in erosion-prone areas before they become unusable. They also demanded an inquiry into the alleged delay in the utilisation of the stock.

Responding to the concerns, a Water Resources Department official said the geo bags were procured under the ADB-assisted project, for which the contract had been awarded to Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited. The official said around 90 per cent of the project work in the Palasbari area had already been completed.

The department maintained that the geo bags stored at the Chulikata inspection bungalow were in good condition and remained fully usable. According to officials, around 2.5 lakh geo bags are available at the site and will be utilised during the next phase of anti-erosion works in the Chhaygaon and Boko areas.

While the department has maintained that the stock is meant for upcoming projects, the continued storage of such a large quantity of erosion-control material during an active erosion season is likely to draw further public scrutiny.