Assam: Lampi hosts first-ever public celebration of traditional Teej festival

The Lampi Regional Gorkha Women’s Committee organised the first-ever public celebration of the traditional Teej festival at Lower Lampi, a hilly area along the Assam-Meghalaya border under the Boko-Chaygaon Assembly constituency.

The day-long celebration brought together women from the Gorkha community, who participated in traditional attire and took part in a range of cultural activities, including traditional games, songs, dances and other programmes.

Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Executive Member Arjun Chhetri attended the event as the chief guest, while Jongakhuli Panchayat president Unnati Chhetri and several other distinguished personalities were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Arjun Chhetri highlighted the religious and cultural significance of Teej, describing it as a festival associated with the Hindu tradition and the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. He said married women observe the Teej fast seeking the long life, good health, happiness and prosperity of their husbands, while unmarried women also participate with hopes of finding a suitable life partner.

Jongakhuli Panchayat president Unnati Chhetri said Teej goes beyond religious observance and serves as a platform for women’s solidarity, cultural unity and preservation of traditional heritage.

As part of the celebration, participants engaged in traditional activities such as tug-of-war and kabaddi, besides applying mehendi, singing traditional songs and performing dances in Gorkha traditional attire.

The celebration also highlighted the wider cultural presence of Teej, which is observed in Nepal and several parts of India, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Sikkim, with customs varying across regions.

The Lampi celebration placed particular emphasis on preserving Gorkha traditions and passing cultural heritage on to younger generations, while providing a platform for women to come together and strengthen community bonds and social harmony.

A large number of local residents and members of the Gorkha women’s community attended the programme.