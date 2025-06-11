Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam expressed concern over land acquisition hurdles impeding development projects in the state.



During a press conference marking the 11th anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led government's tenure, Sarma highlighted that a lack of land availability has stalled projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore. Fostering public understanding of the advantages of industrial developments could help overcome these obstacles and provide substantial employment opportunities for the youth.

Sarma drew attention to infrastructure changes in the region since 2014, showcasing improvements in road and railway connectivity, especially in Arunachal Pradesh. "We have the best roads in Arunachal Pradesh and train connectivity is being improved," he stated. These enhancements are part of a broader push to accelerate development across the Northeast, which Sarma believes hinges on shifting public mindsets towards embracing industrial investment.



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The Chief Minister cited the Amaravati township project as a model for prioritising long-term benefits over immediate personal impacts. "Here, I am fighting for 500 bighas of land. People are affected but they are prioritising benefits," he remarked. Sarma pointed out that expansions in infrastructure, such as the aerocity project in Guwahati, could boost employment, with potential jobs increasing from 10,000 to 25,000.

Highlighting the interest of major corporations like Tata, Adani, and Ambani in investing in Assam, Sarma mentioned that further investment from Japan is possible if the perception of land-related agitation is managed. "Tata, Adani, Ambani, all are ready to come. More investment from Japan can come, if I allow it," he explained.

Reflecting on past decisions, Sarma pointed to the example of the Nano manufacturing plant originally planned for West Bengal, which was later relocated to Gujarat. "Modi ji took the Nano plant to Gujarat and since then, dramatic changes happened... I hope people will understand and we can get work done," he said. Sarma's comments underscored the transformative impact that effective land acquisition and investment can have on regional development.

The Chief Minister also commended Prime Minister Modi's dedication to Assam, noting his frequent visits to the state. "No prime minister had said 'A for Assam'... Modi ji has a vision for our state and we will work to realise it," Sarma affirmed, reiterating the central government's commitment to realising Assam's developmental potential by overcoming current land acquisition challenges.