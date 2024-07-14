In a move aimed at fulfilling long-standing promises of infrastructure development in Mangaldai, a special meeting of the Sub Divisional Land Advisory Committee (SDLAC) chaired by District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey recommended key land allocations and strategic relocations.

The committee endorsed the allocation of 146 bighas of land at Konwarpara village, Rangamati Mouza, for the establishment of a proposed Medical College, advancing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's commitment to enhance healthcare facilities in the region.

Additionally, the meeting proposed a 30 bighas plot for constructing a state-of-the-art Integrated District Commissioner’s office at the same village, aiming to decentralize administrative functions and ease congestion in Mangaldai town. Another plot of 16 bighas at Pakabangipara village was designated for the construction of a new Circuit House, enhancing local administrative infrastructure.

Furthermore, the committee allocated 5 bighas of land near Mangaldai College for the construction of an ESI hospital, reinforcing healthcare accessibility in the district.

The meeting, attended by Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, and legislators Basanta Das, Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi, and Majibar Rahman, alongside civic body chairpersons and senior officials, also addressed urban congestion by initiating plans to relocate government offices from rented accommodations to abandoned school buildings. This strategic move aims to optimize space utilization and improve operational efficiency.

Moreover, in a bid to rejuvenate the ecosystem, the committee resolved to evict encroachers from the banks of rivers Bega and Mora Nadi, facilitating their revitalization.