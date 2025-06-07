Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated his administration's determination to address the issue of land encroachment throughout the state, describing the ongoing campaign as "monumental in scope." On Saturday, 7 June, during a press briefing, Sarma cautioned against a "politically motivated demographic transformation" that poses a threat to Assam's social balance.

The Chief Minister elaborated on the significant actions taken over the previous four years to reclaim government land, stating, "In the past four years, we have conducted a large-scale campaign against encroachment and reclaimed government land on a monumental scale. This campaign will continue." Sarma highlighted that eviction operations have occurred in every district, with most reclaimed areas remaining free from further settlement. He acknowledged the intricacies of these initiatives, indicating that securing enduring outcomes might require a decade or longer. "Issuing a notice alone does not suffice," he remarked.

During a recent visit to East Goalpara, Sarma noted evolving population dynamics, drawing attention to the shift in demographic composition in several areas. "At one time, Hindus constituted the majority in Goalpara. However, from Baghbar to Nadibhanga, approximately 20,000 to 25,000 individuals migrated, and now Hindus are a minority in the Goalpara constituency," he observed. The Chief Minister also remarked on the manipulation of voter registrations, amplifying political vulnerability, stating, "People even change their voter registration. Had they retained it in Baghbar, the situation would be different."

Sarma urged for communal respect, warning that unchecked land occupation could lead to societal instability. "If we do not demonstrate mutual respect, and if individuals presume they can seize land, Assam's social fabric will be weakened," he cautioned. Sarma stressed the necessity for individuals to remain in their native areas to minimise conflicts and tensions, asserting, "If people from Baghbar stay in Baghbar, Jania in Jania, and Nalbari in Nalbari, issues would be reduced."

The Chief Minister revealed ongoing dialogues with minority leaders to promote mutual comprehension and maintain peace. "I consistently strive to communicate these concerns to our minority leaders. We must understand each other's issues to avert chaos and preserve peace," Sarma stated. This initiative underscores the administration's commitment to addressing the wider effects of demographic changes on governance and societal cohesion.

Sarma characterised encroachment as a "troublesome and detrimental process," delineating an alarming cycle: "This cycle is perilous. Initially, land is seized, followed by renting out homes, and eventually, voter identities are altered." Such practices, he contends, pose a grave risk to the region's social and political stability.

The Chief Minister's comments emerge at a juncture when land rights, voter integrity, and communal balance remain politically sensitive subjects in Assam.