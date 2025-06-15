Assam Government has set up a Land Governance Commission under the chairmanship of Retired Justice Prasanta Kumar Deka to review and amend the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation of 1886 along with other relevant state land laws.

According to an official notification, the Commission will undertake a comprehensive review of existing land legislation, assess land rights (including individual, community, forest, and village lands), urban land administration, land acquisition policies, and mechanisms for dispute resolution. It has also been entrusted with drafting a new Assam Land Governance Bill, which is expected to introduce a conclusive land titling framework.

Key areas of focus include cadastral mapping, digitisation of land records, land valuation and revenue structures, and strengthening institutional frameworks.

To promote transparency and stakeholder engagement, the government has invited suggestions from citizens, legal experts, and current or former Revenue Department officials at revenuedm@gmail.com.

However, the initiative has raised concerns among tribal and indigenous communities, particularly with regard to potential amendments to Chapter 10 of the 1886 Regulation, which safeguards land rights in protected tribal areas. Community leaders fear the possible dilution of longstanding legal protections.

The Commission is expected to hold consultations with a wide range of stakeholders—including environmental groups, legal experts, and community representatives—before finalising its recommendations. The resulting legislation is anticipated to set the foundation for a future-ready, inclusive land governance framework in Assam.