The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, achieved another breakthrough in its efforts to root out corruption in the state.

Today, Daneswar Daimary, a Land Record Assistant in the office of the Circle Officer (CO), Bajali Revenue Circle, District Bajali, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.

Daimary was apprehended by the anti-corruption team at his office after he took an illicit payment from a complainant related to a land partition matter.

The operation was conducted following a complaint lodged by the victim, which prompted a swift and discreet investigation by the Vigilance team.



Also Read: Assam police arrest terrorist linked to Jihadi outfits in Kokrajhar district

This incident highlights the ongoing drive by the Directorate to tackle corruption within government departments and ensure transparency and accountability.

Citizens are encouraged to report any instances of bribery or misconduct to the Directorate to strengthen the fight against corruption.

Further investigations into the matter are underway, and the authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.