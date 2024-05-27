A massive landslide struck the right bank of the NHPC Lower Subansiri Hydroelectricity Project in Gogamukh on Monday (May 27), following a heavy spell of rainfall, resulting in the death of a worker.

The landslide caused rocks to fall from a height of at least 200 meters, according to sources.

The incident led to severe injuries for a worker, who was promptly rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH). However, resident doctors at AMCH declared him brought dead upon arrival.

The deceased worker has been identified as Putul Gogoi, a resident of Mingmang Madanpur in Gogamukh.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation and the extent of the damage caused by the landslide.

The landslide has raised concerns about safety measures at the hydroelectric project site, especially during periods of heavy rainfall.

Further investigations are expected to determine the cause and prevent future incidents.