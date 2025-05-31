Heavy and unrelenting rainfall over the past several days has triggered a major disruption in transportation as a key section of National Highway 17 near Singra-Saloni in Boko has collapsed, halting vehicular movement and leaving hundreds of trucks stranded for more than half a day.

The affected stretch of NH-17, which was already under expansion, gave way following flash floods and severe soil erosion. According to reports, runoff water from the hills of neighboring Meghalaya contributed significantly to the breach, flooding several low-lying regions of South Kamrup in the process.

The collapse has brought freight movement to a complete halt, stranding hundreds of heavy vehicles for 12 to 15 hours and severely affecting the regional supply chain. Commuters have reported long traffic snarls and lack of access to basic amenities along the affected corridor.

In an attempt to alleviate the congestion, the local police have rerouted light vehicles through adjoining village roads. However, the detour has offered only partial relief as the majority of transport vehicles remain stuck.

Local authorities are coordinating with highway engineers and disaster response teams to clear the debris and initiate emergency repairs to restore connectivity on this critical route.

The National Highway 17 serves as a vital arterial link for goods transport between Assam and adjoining states, and its blockage has already begun to ripple through the logistics and distribution network in the region.