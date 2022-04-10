In a shocking incident, one person succumbed to death due to a landslide in Dima Hasao district on Sunday. The incident took place at around 12 pm at the construction site of Gadainrazi near Vishwa Hindu Parishad under Haflong Police station of Dima Hasao district.

The deceased person has been identified as Ala Uddin (43) who was a construction worker at the site.

The deceased was a permanent resident of Malaidigipar which falls under Badarpur police station of Karimganj district. Following the incident, police and fire bridge personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the deceased body with the help of locals.

Meanwhile, the dead body was taken to the Haflong Civil Hospital for postmortem. Police believe that it is an illegal construction and an investigation will be initiated into the matter.