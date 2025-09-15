Assam: Landslide damages home in Sribhumi district after heavy rain and earthquake tremors

A major landslide struck the Mogam area of Bogligul in Sribhumi district of Assam following incessant rainfall compounded by recent earthquake tremors, leaving a local household severely damaged.





The incident occurred when soil from a nearby hillside collapsed onto the residence of Kajali Rani Der, causing one of the house’s walls to cave in. Luckily, all family members escaped unharmed despite the scale of the disaster.





Emergency response teams, including the Badarpur Fire Service and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), rushed to the site soon after the incident. Rescue operations were carried out promptly to ensure safety and prevent further damage.





The incident has heightened concerns among residents of the hilly region, where heavy rains continue to trigger the risk of landslides and structural damages.