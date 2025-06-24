Assam SLRC extends interview relief to landslide-hit candidates from Dima Hasao and Barak Valley

Recent landslides in Assam have significantly disrupted the transportation infrastructure, leading the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) to announce special provisions for affected job candidates. The natural disaster, which severely impacted road and rail networks, particularly the Jaginga-Lampu stretch of National Highway 27, left many aspirants unable to attend their scheduled interviews for Grade-IV posts in Guwahati. The landslides have not only affected the physical infrastructure but also posed significant challenges for the local communities, disrupting daily life and economic activities.

With the disruption extending to train services, multiple cancellations and reschedulings were noted. The Northeast Frontier Headquarters (NFHQ) confirmed these interruptions in Railway Bulletin-1 issued on 23rd June 2025. Affected candidates, particularly from Dima Hasao and the Barak Valley, found themselves unable to reach their interview locations due to these logistical challenges. The impact on the transportation network has been profound, highlighting the need for robust contingency plans in such scenarios.

In response, the SLRC decided to extend "special consideration" to candidates from the severely impacted regions. This decision underscores the need to address the unforeseen challenges posed by the natural disaster, ensuring that candidates are not disadvantaged due to circumstances beyond their control. The Commission's proactive approach aims to uphold the principles of fairness and accessibility, even in the face of adversity.

The official notification stated: "To ensure fairness and equal opportunity, the Commission has resolved to offer a revised interview schedule specifically for candidates from the affected districts of Dima Hasao and Barak Valley." This move highlights the Commission's commitment to equitable treatment for all aspirants. By adapting to the situation, the SLRC demonstrates its dedication to supporting candidates in their pursuit of employment opportunities.

Affected candidates are advised to monitor official announcements closely for updated interview schedules. The Commission has assured that detailed information regarding the new dates will be communicated soon through the ASSEB (formerly SEBA) portal at www.sebaonline.org, allowing candidates to prepare accordingly. This communication strategy ensures transparency and keeps candidates informed, reducing anxiety and uncertainty during these challenging times.

The SLRC's decision to reschedule interviews is a critical response to the disruptions caused by the landslides, reflecting a broader effort to maintain fairness and accessibility in its recruitment processes amidst natural adversities. This initiative not only addresses immediate logistical issues but also reinforces the importance of resilience and adaptability in public service operations.