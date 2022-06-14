Several areas in the city have been buried under water, including Dr. B. Baruah Road, RG Baruah Road, Nabin Nagar, and others, creating major disruption to commuters.

Meanwhile, the bodies of all four people trapped inside their home after a big landslide in Nijarapara's Boragaon have been rescued.

According to reports, a mudslide from the hills entirely demolished a house in Boragaon. The house was engulfed in flames, trapping four people inside.

Since early morning, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), and the police have been conducting nonstop rescue operations. All four people were construction workers who were staying at the house, according to the police.

The deceased have been identified as Manuwar Hussain, Mafijul Haque, Amrul Haque and Hasanur Ali.

Landslides have also hit Jyotinagar area in Bamunimaidam, Basistha, Nabagraha and Gandhi Mandap of Guwahati. Major roads have been closed after landslides at these places.