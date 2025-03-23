Residents of Jharna Basti, China Basti, and Malu Pahar in Ledo, Margherita co-district are facing a growing threat of displacement due to landslides triggered by coal dumping. The North Eastern Coalfields (NEC), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), has established a coal dumping ground in the area, raising serious safety concerns.

The affected villages, home to over 1,000 families who have lived there for generations, are now at risk as frequent landslides continue to erode the land. Locals fear they could lose their homes and livelihoods if the dumping ground remains operational.

Recently, NEC marked the area with red flags, designating it as a "danger zone"—a move that has intensified residents' fears.

Malu Pahar village pradhan Tehon Hakhun highlighted the cultural significance of the area. “There are 102 Tangsa community people living here, and we have our own manuscripts, language, and traditions. The NEC’s decision to dump coal here puts our identity at risk,” he said.

Hakhun further emphasised the uncertainty looming over the community. “We have repeatedly asked NEC Margherita for land where we can relocate, but they have denied us any alternative. As a community reliant on agriculture, we don’t know what the future holds for us,” he added.

Illegal coal mining in the Patkai Hills has exacerbated the landslide problem, leaving residents in a state of distress. A local resident of Malu Gaon warned that a disaster could strike at any time. “We have seen what happened in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh. If the situation here is not addressed, we fear a similar catastrophe,” he said.

With lives and heritage at stake, villagers continue to appeal for intervention, hoping authorities will act before disaster strikes.