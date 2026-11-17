A large number of voter identity cards were recovered from an abandoned location in Goalpara town, Assam, prompting the district administration to order a detailed police investigation into their origin and the circumstances under which they were found.

The voter ID cards were recovered from No. 2 Hedayatpur area of the town. Following information about the discovery, Goalpara District Commissioner Pradip Timung visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Taking note of the recovery, Timung directed the police to investigate how the voter identity cards had reached the location and identify their source. Police personnel subsequently collected the documents and took them to Goalpara Sadar Police Station for further examination.

The recovery has raised questions about the circumstances under which a large number of voter identity documents were found abandoned at the site.

Police are expected to examine the recovered cards to ascertain their origin and determine how they came to be dumped at the location.

The exact number of voter ID cards recovered and the circumstances surrounding their abandonment have not yet been established. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.