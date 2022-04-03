In an anti-narcotic operation conducted on Sunday in Chhaygaon, one person was arrested along with substantial quantities of drugs.

The operation was carried out by Chhaygaon police and one drug peddler identified as Ramesh Ali was apprehended. Police also recovered 29 containers filled with narcotic substances from the arrested drug paddler.

The police had raided the residence of Ali at Tukrapara village under Gorimari Tehsil in Chhaygaon where a large number of empty containers were also recovered during the raid.

Meanwhile, officials said that the detained peddler had been operating in the Goroimari region for a long time.