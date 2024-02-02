In a major development, the tender for the proposed bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Guwahati with Palasbari has been awarded to Larson & Toubro.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated during a press conference that the tender for the bridge has been awarded to Larson & Toubro.

"I want to share a good news today. The tender for the Guwahati-Palasbari bridge has been handed over to L&T. They have already been handed over the letter for the same," said CM Sarma.

Last year during Bihu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the 12.2 km bridge across Brahmaputra connecting Palasbari and Sualkuchi, which will give a boost to the epicenter of Assam's heritage textile centre.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma further said that with the awarding of the tender to L&T, the government is aiming to complete the bridge within a period of 48 hours.

"I am happy to share that the project has reached a new milestone. Larsen & Toubro have been awarded the contract. We aim to complete construction in 48 months. Connectivity in Assam has received a huge impetus under Hon’ble PM. Between 1947 to 2014 we had only 3 bridges across the Brahmaputra. Today, we have 6 bridges already constructed and 6 more are underway," said the Assam on X.