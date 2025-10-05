Assam lashed by sudden storms and heavy rain, IMD issues Orange alert for several districts

A sudden spell of heavy rainfall accompanied by storms battered several parts of Assam on Sunday, October 5 afternoon, catching residents off guard. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, has issued a special weather forecast warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across multiple districts of the state due to a cyclonic circulation forming over northeast Bihar and adjoining areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system, extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level, is drawing substantial moisture from the Bay of Bengal, resulting in widespread rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across Assam.

The weather office forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in most regions, with very heavy to extremely heavy downpours likely at isolated places over western Assam, particularly in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts. These areas are expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.

The advisory also extends to Dhubri, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, and Tamulpur, where rainfall between 7–20 cm in 24 hours is anticipated. Weather conditions are likely to improve gradually after 24 hours, though intermittent showers are expected to continue for another day thereafter.

The seven-day outlook by IMD suggests that rain and thundershower activity will persist across much of Assam until October 10, with western and lower Assam bearing the brunt. Similar weather is expected in central Assam (Barpeta, Bajali, Kamrup) and upper Assam (Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji).

The RMC has warned that the ongoing spell of heavy rain could lead to waterlogging and localized flooding in low-lying areas, and landslides or mud-slips in hilly tracts. Ferry and boat operations across riverine regions may be disrupted due to poor visibility and strong winds.

The bulletin further cautioned that visibility could drop significantly, while continuous heavy rain might damage crops nearing the harvest stage. Additionally, temporary disruptions to power supply and communication lines may occur.

The department also urged the public to stay cautious against lightning strikes, flash floods, and electrocution risks for both people and animals in open areas.

The IMD has urged residents to:

Stay updated with weather bulletins and official advisories.

Avoid staying in vulnerable structures or landslide-prone zones.

Ensure proper drainage in agricultural lands to minimize crop damage.

Refrain from venturing into flood-prone or waterlogged areas.

Adhere to all warnings issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and District Administration.

Residents are also encouraged to use the “Mausam” app for live forecasts and the “Damini” app for lightning alerts.

The IMD maintained an orange-level alert for October 5, urging people to remain prepared and exercise caution, particularly in western Assam districts likely to face intense rainfall and storm activity.