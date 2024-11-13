A case of land manipulation has surfaced in Dhubri, where an alleged fraudster, Sujit Sengupta, who was serving as the Lat Mandal of Bidyapara Part-I, is accused of illegally transferring ownership of land by tampering with official documents.

The land in question falls under the jurisdiction of the Dhubri Municipal area, and despite the serious nature of the fraud, the district administration has reportedly failed to take any action.

According to reports, Sengupta, with the alleged assistance of other government officials, forged land records to delete the names of the original landowners from the land register. The affected parties, Moshir Uddin Ahmed, Firoz Uddin Ahmed, and Mobin Uddin Ahmed, were unjustly removed from the land records of Dag No. 2995 and Patta No. 1454. In their place, the names of Moniruzzaman and five other individuals, all heirs of the late Musa Miah, were inserted into the record.

The illegal transfer was carried out despite clear judgments from the courts, including T.A. No. 48/2009 and T.S. No. 5/2000, which were intentionally overlooked during the land document manipulation. Further compounding the matter, the orders issued by the S.O., Dhubri on 08.09.2015 and the A.S.O., Dhubri on 03.06.2016 ignored the legal requirements of the Periodic Khiraj Lease For Town Land (Final Patta), which had been granted in the names of the original landowners. The issue is further complicated by the appeal process, as I.A. No. 516/2016 and RSA No. 221/2015 are still pending before the Gauhati High Court.

What makes this case even more alarming is that the original landowners were kept in the dark regarding the entire manipulation. It has come to light that Moniruzzaman and the other heirs of Musa Miah had also concealed important legal documents, such as the judgment of Case No. RFA 111/2004, where the appeal filed by them against the T.S. No. 5/2000 judgment was dismissed by the Gauhati High Court on 15.06.2015. This act of suppression is considered a serious criminal offense.

In response to these fraudulent actions, Tanvir Parves Ahmed, the son of the late Mobin Uddin Ahmed, has demanded that the authorities take cognizance of the criminal acts and initiate appropriate legal action against those involved. The allegation further suggests that Sujit Sengupta might have been motivated by financial gain, adding a layer of corruption to the already severe legal violations.