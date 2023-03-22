A team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested a Lat Mandal in Assam’s Barpeta district on charges of accepting a bribe.

A team of the anti-corruption cell trapped and arrested red-handed the Lat Mandal at the office of the Baghbar revenue circle office.

A Lat Mandal named Azhar Ali Ahmed was arrested in the operation and was in charge of Bardalni village no. 1 in Baghbar.

Also Read: Assam: GMC chief engineer caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Guwahati

The anti-corruption branch raided the Mandia office in the Baghbar revenue circle and caught the Lat Mandal for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.



As per sources, the Lat Mandal had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh for the land ceiling of one Jadid Hussain of North Sitoli village in Baghbar.

Today, the anti-corruption branch caught the lat Mandal by hand after taking the first instalment of Rs 20,000.

Meanwhile, the sleuths of the vigilance and anti-corruption department on March 22 caught the chief engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) red-handed accepting a bribe on March 22.

The GMC chief engineer identified as Indrajit Bora was caught taking a bribe of Rs 4000 from the complainant.