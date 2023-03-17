A team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested a Lat Mandal in Assam’s Hajo on charges of accepting a bribe.

A team of the anti-corruption cell trapped and arrested red-handed the Lat Mandal at the office of the Hajo Revenue Circle officer.

The arrested Lat Manadal has been identified as Tankeswar Nath. He was arrested while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant.

Also Read: Assam: Senior Assistant of Registrar of Cooperative Societies arrested by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team for accepting bribes

Meanwhile, the ADGP of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam informing this through Twitter, wrote, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed and arrested Sh Tankeswar Nath, Lat Mandal, O/O Circle Officer, Hajo Revenue Circle immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for conversion of his ceiling land to Miyadi Patta.”

Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Tankeswar Nath, Lat Mandal, O/O Circle Officer, Hajo Revenue Circle immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for conversion of his ceiling land to Miyadi Patta. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice pic.twitter.com/W5gudr2V5K — Surendra Kumar (@surendrakr_ips) March 17, 2023

Earlier on March 3, a Senior Assistant of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies has been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC) team of Assam Police. The arrest was made in Khanapara, Guwahati, after the accused was caught red-handed accepting bribes.

Bidyadhar Das, the accused, was caught accepting bribes in exchange for processing a pension file. The complaint was brought to the attention of the V&AC team by the victim, who reported the incident and testified against Das in the presence of witnesses.